Kris Murray finishes through contact

This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions for many years were a team people had to watch on Thanksgiving. Detroit was so bad for so long that some started clamoring for the franchise to lose its traditional place on the holiday. Suddenly, the Lions are a team NFL fans outside the Motor City want to see. “We’re getting networks asking for the Lions,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit before attending Detroit's last game at Ford Field. “I think a lot of that goes back t
Is the world No. 3 on the move?
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich grabbed the microphone and chastised the crowd at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night, telling fans to stop booing former Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. “Excuse me for a second,” Popovich said, silencing the crowd late in the first half. “Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Have a little class. It’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.” Leonard has been jeered by Spurs fans since he demanded a t
Dolphins put Ahmed on injured reserve, promote Chosen
Tim Peel, the former NHL ref whose career ended early over a hot-mic incident in 2021, got into it with some prominent hockey media figures this week.
Ever wonder what an alternate ending to Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren would look like? Maybe something like this ...
Jason Kelce was quick to offer his brother an invite to "make a quick trip" to Pennsylvania for the holiday after Travis revealed he'll be solo
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
Britain will take on Serbia in the quarter-finals in Malaga on Thursday.
The 38-year-old signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in August.
American Thanksgiving is a milestone on the NHL calendar that goes a long way in determining whether or not a team will make the playoffs.
A new documentary "Bye Bye Barry" looks at the life and career of Barry Sanders. It has also angered former Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell.
Bryce went from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall to Notre Dame to Sierra Canyon.
The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have long hosted games on Thanksgiving Day. Here is why those NFL teams are a vital part of the holiday.
NFL Thanksgiving Day: Betting odds say Lions, Cowboys and 49ers are clear favorites in the holiday tripleheader, but here is why two games will be close with at least one upset in play. Our picks
Patrik Laine's Blue Jackets sit last in the Eastern Conference and are riding a nine-game losing streak.
Who are the hottest players in the league at any given moment? To determine that, we're introducing HoopsHype's Form Rating metric. This advanced metric takes into account each player's overall rating in the previous 15 days to identify the most ...
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul's return to Phoenix ended in the second quarter on Wednesday night after the 12-time All-Star was ejected by his old nemesis: referee Scott Foster. The Golden State Warriors guard and Foster have a long, acrimonious history, with the point guard complaining about Foster's officiating for years. The 38-year-old Paul — playing in Phoenix for the first time since being traded from the Suns during the offseason — was ejected with 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter afte