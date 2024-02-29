Kris Jenkins' 2024 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Watch the full on-field workout from Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Kris Jenkins at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Watch the full on-field workout from Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Kris Jenkins at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
There can’t be an NFL city in the country that felt the irony Kansas City did on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old was huge for the Chiefs in the playoffs during their last two Super Bowl runs.
Kickoff returns would look a lot different in the NFL next season if this adopted.
With the NFL combine underway, here's USA Today's latest NFL mock drafts. Quarterbacks dominate the first round, with four taken in the top 12 picks.
In a survey of all 32 NFL teams' players on last season's coaches, Andy Reid finished with the highest marks while Josh McDaniels received the lowest.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League is investigating allegations made by a former Toronto Argonauts strength and conditioning coach who alleges to have been wrongfully dismissed after being harassed by quarterback Chad Kelly, the league announced Wednesday. The coach filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice last week alleging a pattern of harassment by Kelly that began with unwanted romantic advances and escalated into instances of threatening language. The c
Tyreek Hill's latest alleged off-field incident is a bizarre one.
Tim Wakefield, who died Oct. 1, predeceased his wife after his battle with brain cancer.
Only one team graded worse overall than the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Not everyone believes Caleb Williams is the consensus No. 1 pick for the Bears.
The Masters champ amassed $48 million playing in the plain old PGA.
Defensive lineman Craig Roh, who won a Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019, has died. He was 33. Roh's wife, Chelsea, confirmed his death on social media. "I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," she tweeted. "Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could." News of Roh's death h
Playing last season at 365 pounds, T'Vondre Sweat established himself as a majorly disruptive force. Now, he's poised to be an early NFL draft pick.
NHL teams have about a week to decide if they're going to be a playoff hopeful or a trade deadline seller. Here's who could move.
"The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago," the Wakefield family said in a statement
Need a Pro Bowl quarterback, an All-Pro defensive lineman or a future Hall of Fame wide receiver? NFL teams could find one of these guys and plenty more star-quality players when the free agency period begins on March 13. Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Mike Evans are among the best players who will be available on the open market unless their teams use a franchise tag by March 5. The Bengals already used it on wideout Tee Higgins. They’ll be joined by running backs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley a
On Wednesday, Horner was cleared to continue as Red Bull team principal following an internal probe.
The Northern Irishman has softened his stance on the breakaway Saudi venture in recent months.
Returning coach Reba McEntire shared some big Season 25 news about a major shakeup happening among the teams. Here's what we know ahead of part 2 of the Season 25 two-part premiere.