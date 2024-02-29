Kris Jenkins' 2024 NFL Scouting Combine workout

The Canadian Press

Defensive lineman Craig Roh, who won a Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019, has died. He was 33. Roh's wife, Chelsea, confirmed his death on social media. "I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," she tweeted. "Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could." News of Roh's death h