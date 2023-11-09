Kris Dunn sets up the nice finish

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Chris Edwards, no stranger to CFL discipline, has been suspended three games for setting off a melee in the dying seconds of Saturday's Eastern semifinal in Montreal. The league said Edwards was sanctioned "for striking opponents and for his part in inciting a non-football altercation." Five other Ticats and two Alouettes were fined for leaving the bench area and "engaging opposing players in a non-football altercation." The incident occurred with 43