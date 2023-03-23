Kris Dunn with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers

VanVleet spoke about the impact Toronto's home crowd can have on games and how the team's performance can affect the atmosphere inside Scotiabank Arena.
Heat’s Tyler Herro nears a rare feat
Former Heat guard Mario Chalmers said nobody fears LeBron James
Kyrie Irving is no stranger to being the focus of media attention, and he told reporters he had empathy for Ja Morant's situation.
Boozer is only the second sophomore in the program's history to win the award for boys basketball.
Boston's All-Star guard wanted to know why his name was popping up in trade rumors. It prompted a three-way call with Brad Stevens and Jayson Tatum.
After four solid seasons with Phoenix, Mikal Bridges was regarded as a nice 3-and-D player. But the Nets believed he could be more, and their faith is being rewarded with All-Star-level play.
Here's everything that happened to end the second round of the women's tournament.
The Clippers All-Star's knee buckled while landing on a rebound.
The Golden Knights have gone through five goaltenders this season, all of whom surprisingly have winning records, but despite turbulence between the pipes, Vegas stands atop the Pacific Division as a team any Western Conference contender should fear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Iona basketball lost Rick Pitino as its head coach on Monday, but is bringing in Fairleigh Dickinson's Tobin Anderson after his tournament success.
The Los Angeles Clippers may be without All-Star Paul George to start the postseason. The team said Wednesday that George has a sprained right knee and he will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. The Clippers began the day in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 38-35 record.
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers, 03/22/2023
EXCLUSIVE: Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown has signed with M88 for management, becoming the first athlete to join the company’s roster of artists and cultural leaders. M88 will now look to create and develop opportunities for Brown in both the entertainment and strategic partnership spaces. The No. 3 pick overall in the 2016 NBA […]
Below the Gamecocks, there are some new teams in the rankings after upsets and jostling of chances given matchups and top seeds out of the running.
The Duke women’s overtime loss Monday night left the Triangle without a team in the second weekend of the men’s or women’s NCAA tournaments for the first time since 1996.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George got hurt in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's 101-100 loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. George went down under the Thunder’s basket with 4:38 remaining. He lay on his back for several minutes before being helped to his feet. Supported by staff on either side, George headed to the locker room, appearing to barely be able to put any weight on his right leg. George had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assist
Shaquille O'Neal left fans worried after he shared a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed on Sunday
The Bulldogs forward spoke with Yahoo Sports college basketball writer Krysten Peek about his team’s meeting with the Bruins on Thursday - their third showdown in the last two years. Drew joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of the Pringles March Mustache Collection - to learn more, visit Pringles.com/MarchMustacheCollection.
HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Klay Thompson added 29 as the Golden State Warriors snapped an 11-game road skid with a 121-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The game was close most of the way before the Warriors used a 12-2 spurt early in the fourth quarter to pull away and hold on for their first win away from home since Jan. 30 at Oklahoma City. The Warriors, who entered the game seventh in the Western Conference, have been great at home this season (29-7) bu