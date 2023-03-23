Kris Dunn with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George got hurt in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's 101-100 loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. George went down under the Thunder’s basket with 4:38 remaining. He lay on his back for several minutes before being helped to his feet. Supported by staff on either side, George headed to the locker room, appearing to barely be able to put any weight on his right leg. George had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assist