Kris Bryant's RBI single
Kris Bryant lofts an RBI single to left field, scoring Ezequiel Tovar to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the inning
Kris Bryant lofts an RBI single to left field, scoring Ezequiel Tovar to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the inning
Gasol had come to support Spain’s 3x3 women’s basketball team in its second game of group play at the Paris Olympics.
Katie Ledecky claimed her eighth career gold medal.
Jarrett Allen isn't going anywhere.
Huske missed gold by just .13, getting out-touched by Sweden's Sarah Sjöström.
The U.S. will play Japan on Saturday.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the moves made by every MLB team before the trade deadline and give their grades for how each of them did.
Tomorrow we flip the calendar to August a.k.a. the holy month of the fantasy football calendar. Draft season is here and we are here to help. With it being strategy week on the pod, Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 do's and dont's when drafting this season or any season in fantasy football. Consider this pod your blueprint to having the most successful draft possible this August.
The Baltimore Orioles added a right-handed bat to their lineup, acquiring designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox.
After a disappointing silver in Tokyo, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Cary and Sunisa Lee put the USA on top of the world.
The Jets have a conundrum regarding their QB's preseason status.
The United States cruised to a dominant victory in the team final on Tuesday, capturing gold and receiving praise from the sports world as a result.
One of the traditions of the United States women’s gymnastic team is after winning a gold medal in the team competition, they give themselves a name.
This is USA rugby's first Olympic medal in the women's game.
McKeown, the former world record holder, beat Smith, the current world record holder, by 0.33 seconds.
In today's edition: Where Team USA athletes are from, the photo of the century, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, NBCU draws huge TV ratings, and more.
A complaint has been lodged by Paris 2024.
Jagger Eaton almost won gold, missing by just a fraction of a point.
The 49ers had a crushing Super Bowl loss yet again.
In today's edition: Nadal vs. Djokovic (tune in now!), LeBron and KD lead Team USA, Marchand lives up to the hype, Chase Budinger spotlight, the colleges with the most Olympians, and more.