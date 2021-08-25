Kris Bryant's solo homer

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kris Bryant crushes a go-ahead home run to left-center field, giving the Giants a 1-0 lead in the top of the 4th

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories