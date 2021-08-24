New to the Krewe for August 23, 2021

The Canadian Press

After a year's postponement, and major uncertainty about whether they'd get off the ground at all, the Tokyo Paralympics opened on Tuesday amid a barrage of fireworks and almost audible sigh of relief. Judo athlete Priscilla Gagne carried Canada's flag into National Stadium in the opening ceremony and said there was immense joy in competing again after 19 challenging months amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. "It's kind of like that old (Joni Mitchell) song 'Big Yellow Taxi.' Don't know what you