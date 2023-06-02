Krate at the Grove Celebrates One Year in Business

Krate at the Grove is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a weekend full of events and as they reflect on a year in business, we spoke to several business owners about their success. Krate is a melting pot with business owners from different countries and cultures. Xavier Vital owns Bakery X. He works to bring French culture to Wesley Chapel. Vital started baking French bread and croissants out of his home, but his business really took off when the opportunity to have a storefront at Krate came. Vital said, “We planned to have a little small bakery and it ended up being bigger than we expected.”