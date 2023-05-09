Kraken proving balance and depth can win in the NHL
Seattle's impressive postseason run has taken the NHL by surprise and suggests a team doesn't need to front-load its offense with superstars to guarantee success.
The Maple Leafs aren't getting the offensive production they've needed from their top players, but John Tavares' underperformance stands out most.
The workout mentor is still feeling “as confident and fit as ever”
Fresh off leading LSU to the women's basketball championship, Angel Reese modeled for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has treated Wrexham players to a Vegas party as the club's victory celebrations continue. The men's team were at a pool party thrown by McElhenney - a treat after they recently won the National League. McElhenney tweeted a picture of himself and his wife, actress Kaitlin Olson, with the players.
The Maple Leafs are now 0-9 in playoff games officiated by McCauley.
MONTREAL — It won’t be prized prospect Connor Bedard, but Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is confident he can add a “really good hockey player” after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery. “Whether that player becomes a franchise player, I don't know,” Hughes said. “It's really difficult to say that, but it's a talented (draft class) and we're confident that we're getting a very talented player at five.” Montreal, which missed the playoffs for the second consecutiv
Toronto is forced by rule to have four position players on their bench, but one of them has been parked there all year with no role or production.
When the lottery balls fell in the Blackhawks' favour, it constituted the bleakest timeline from both on-ice and off-the-ice perspectives.
Toronto's No. 1 goalie left early in the second period of Game 3 after colliding with teammate Luke Schenn. The Panthers tied the game shortly after.
The Madrid Open is at the centre of a fresh sexism row, just days after the event was criticised for dressing 'ball girls' in "feminising" outfits.
The DP World Tour is poised to hit the LIV Golf rebels with unprecedented fines of up to £500,000 and expect more big names to resign their memberships, especially as it will be made clear that the punishments will keep totting up the longer they remain in the Saudi-funded league.
After the Rangers parted ways with Gerard Gallant on Saturday, each Jack Adams finalist from 2022 is now a free agent.
The broadcaster apologized for saying something that "didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to."
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
Vegas bounced back in Game 3 on Monday night to take control of its second-round series with the Oilers, but the win came at a cost.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave Greg Hardy an olive branch, and Hardy is now another cautionary tale
Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg and reportedly The Weeknd have created a star-powered bidding war in a quest to own the Ottawa Senators. First, Canadian-born Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds made his interest widely known. In the past week the music industry has jumped in with two recent Super Bowl performers: legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has joined one bid and Canadian recording artist The Weeknd reportedly joining another based on a report from Postmedia on Saturday. Ottawa is not known for attracting e
There has been plenty of talk this season about the effectiveness and power of Red Bull’s Drag Reduction System (DRS). It was evident when Max Verstappen charged through the field from 15th to second in Jeddah and again in his drive from ninth to win in Miami on Sunday.
Is it expensive to eat at an MLB ballpark? It can depend on which stadium you are at, a USA TODAY analysis shows.
Michael Engleman, race director of the Tour of the Gila, has issued a withering rebuke to cycling’s governing bodies after biological male Austin Killips’ victory in the women’s event sparked a global furore, warning: “This could kill the sport.”