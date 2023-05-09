Kraken proving balance and depth can win in the NHL

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — It won’t be prized prospect Connor Bedard, but Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is confident he can add a “really good hockey player” after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery. “Whether that player becomes a franchise player, I don't know,” Hughes said. “It's really difficult to say that, but it's a talented (draft class) and we're confident that we're getting a very talented player at five.” Montreal, which missed the playoffs for the second consecutiv