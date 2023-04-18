Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
From their engagement to their wedding in Italy, here's a look back at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship timeline
There's nothing we love like an unofficial celebrity house tour, and now, Kaley Cuoco, 37, has given her followers a glimpse at her picturesque swimming pool. In a series of photos on her Instagram Story, Cuoco posed with her new baby girl, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, who was born less than two weeks ago. Beside Cuoco stands her longtime partner (and the father of baby Matilda), Tom Pelphrey, 40. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram The family posed together for a few Easter Sunday snaps, where Cuoco wore
Larsa Pippen claims she and ex-husband, NBA star Scottie Pippen, had sex four times every night for the duration of their 23-year marriage.
The late-night host rips the former president for "a remarkably stupid and dangerous idea."
Nikki Haley's daughter, Rena, married her college sweetheart, Joshua Jackson, on April 15 on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.
Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera have been dating since 2014
Brittany told her social media followers that women flirting with her husband are "not going to" disturb her "peace"
Toronto Blue Jays player Anthony Bass sparked debate after calling out flight attendants who "made" his wife clean up after their kids on a plane.
Winter on top, summer on bottom.
Emma Watson celebrated her 33rd birthday with a slew of Instagram photos, including one in a crop top that showed off her epic abs and a peek of underboob.
After Ariana Madix was spotted kissing a fitness influencer at the California music festival, a source tells PEOPLE the Vanderpump Rules star "isn't jumping into anything serious"
The model and cookbook author welcomed her third child with husband John Legend on Jan. 13
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele and Yohan's argument about her ex boiled over at his surprise party — while all of his family was there to watch
And she shared some sage advice with her fans.
The actor and artist made their public debut as a couple in 2019 years after they published their debut book
A rare — and ravishing - appearance from the Kutchers.
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
Festival is taking place in California, with headliners including Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes welcomed son Bronze in late November
Music fan shared extraordinary cost of two coffees and two burritos
Kate Middleton just broke royal protocol à la Meghan Markle. This week, the British royal family attended an Easter Sunday church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Princess of Wales attended the event alongside her husband, Prince William, and her three children: Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4). Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesPrincess Catherine wore a stunning coatdress by Catherine Walker, which she previously wore to the Commonwealth Day Service