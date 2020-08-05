Kookaburras Unphased by Rare Snow Falling on Victoria's Dandenong Ranges

Two kookaburras didn’t take much notice of some rare snow falling in Victoria’s Dandenong Ranges on August 4 as a blast of cold air from Antarctica turned much of southern Australia into a winter wonderland.

Snow was observed in several parts of Victoria, including Colac in the state’s Western District, Ballarat in the Central Highlands and Sunbury in Melbourne’s northwest suburbs.

Temperatures were expected to drop to single-digit figures in those areas and parts of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory as an “exceptionally cold” air mass from Antartica passed over the southeast, forecasters said.

Damaging wind warnings were issued for the state’s central and eastern coastal areas, including the Mornington Peninsula.

Snow typically falls in the Dandenong Ranges only once or twice per year and in the higher ranges, according to the region’s tourism website. Credit: Suzie Leach via Storyful