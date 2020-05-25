Kookaburra Can't Get Enough of Penguins at Milwaukee County Zoo

There might not be many people watching the penguins at Milwaukee County Zoo right now, but a resident kookaburra has proven an ideal audience, perching rapt outside the penguins’ tank as it takes in the underwater view of their aquatic exploits.

The zoo said the kookaburra was “just watching the traffic go by”.

The zoo has been closed since March 16 as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: Milwaukee County Zoo via Storyful