Kompany after beating Union: 'The team worked hard across both halves'
Vincent Kompany, FC Bayern head coach, admitted that the Union Berlin clash wasn't an easy game after his team won 3-0 at home against Union Berlin.
Vincent Kompany, FC Bayern head coach, admitted that the Union Berlin clash wasn't an easy game after his team won 3-0 at home against Union Berlin.
The Bucks can't have nice things this season.
Five ranked teams lost to unranked teams on a chaotic first Saturday in November. It took a while, but madness has arrived in this college football season.
Each of the 16 teams in the SEC has at least one conference loss with four weeks to go in the regular season.
DeRozan appeared in both the 'Not Like Us' music video and at Kendick Lamar's 'Pop Out' concert.
The most heated sideline in college football on Saturday came via just one man.
Beck has thrown 11 interceptions over his last five games.
The Cyclones took the lead with just over two minutes remaining, but that gave the Red Raiders enough time to drive for the go-ahead score.
Will Howard dreamed of playing for Penn State as a kid, but never got a scholarship offer to go there. He didn't play his best Saturday in Happy Valley, but he did just enough to will the Buckeyes to a win.
The Buckeyes stopped Penn State from scoring with 5:13 to go. The Nittany Lions never got the ball back.
The Commodores are now bowl-eligible after a 17-7 win.
Dalvin Cook will be elevated to the main roster for the second week in a row following Elliott's healthy scratch.
After a loss in the World Series, New York has kicked off what is likely to be a busy offseason.
Both players ended up getting technicals in Nuggets-Timberwolves.
A coach can be suspended for a game after three fake injuries are found.
Blake Snell signed a two-year deal with the Giants after he and agent Scott Boras found no free-agent takers until March.
The NFL specifically forbids players from wearing gear with political statements.
Joel Embiid has yet to play as the Sixers are off to a 1-3 start for the 2024-25 season. Fans and media are grumbling about the star center's availability.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab break down the Houston Texans and New York Jets game, look at potential trades ahead of the deadline & share insight from C Rob's Week 8 QB Room.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers the rundown for Week 9 of the season.