Kolten Wong's game-tying homer
Kolten Wong launches a two-run home run to right-center field, tying the game at 3 in the bottom of the 8th inning
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con
EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B
Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.
Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.
Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to
TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival
Igor Shesterkin and New York's "Kid Line" paved the way for a big win at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're
TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave
VANCOUVER — A men's soccer exhibition match between Canada and Panama has been cancelled amid a contract dispute between the Canadian players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for Sunday at Vancouver's B.C. Place, had been cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. A pair of training sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday had previously been scrapped. Canada Soccer issued a statement late Saturday night saying it is "currently in discuss
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and linebacker Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern final against Hamilton. The Apopka, Fla., native previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patri
The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.
The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri
Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.
TORONTO — A Santiago Espinal three-run ninth-inning blast to go with earlier solo shots from George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Matt Chapman fell short in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 8-6 rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Espinal’s one-out homer gave the Blue Jays (31-22) their 22nd round-tripper in their last 11 games. But four batters later, Bo Bichette grounded out to third to end the game, leaving runners on first and third. Minnesota leadoff hitter Luis Arraez belted four singl
Anthony Carr scored 25 points and added four assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers past the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits 86-77 in CEBL action on Wednesday. Devonte Bandoo, with 17, Jordy Tshimanga and Scottie Lindsey, each with 14, also reached double digits for the Rattlers (2-1). Shane Gibson led the Bandits (2-1) with 17 points. WATCH l Rattlers hand Bandits 1st loss of season: Saskatchewan had a 5-0 run to finish the first quarter with a 9-point lead, further extending their edge in th
TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have started a petition to recognize the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada. The petition published on Change.org asks Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour survivors and victims of gun violence. In a release announcing the petition, the Raptors cited a Statistics Canada report that found firearm-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent over the past 11 years, though there are large data ga
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps showed their "never say die" attitude once again Saturday, says goalkeeper Cody Cropper. After battling Real Salt Lake through a tough second half, the 'Caps appeared poised to accept a 1-1 draw until defender Luis Martins was cut down while streaking into the penalty area in injury time. Vancouver was awarded a penalty shot and attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld sent a ball soaring into the top-right corner of the RSL net, clinching a 2-1 victory three minutes i
TORONTO — Fans at next week's RBC Canadian Open will have the opportunity to dine 100 feet above the golf course. Seats and a table will be suspended above St. George's Golf and Country Club so spectators can take in the first and 18th holes of the PGA Tour event with a bird's-eye view. The dining experience is sponsored by theScore Bet, the official gaming partner of the Canadian Open. "We thought 'O.K., how can we show up the Canadian Open in a way that actually adds value and creates an exper