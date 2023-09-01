Kole Calhoun's sacrifice fly
Kole Calhoun hits a sacrifice fly to left-center field to cut the Guardians' deficit to 2-1 against the Rays in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Kole Calhoun hits a sacrifice fly to left-center field to cut the Guardians' deficit to 2-1 against the Rays in the bottom of the 3rd inning
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play in the most unusual ballpark in the majors and some players will be more affected than others.
Former UFC star Paige VanZant reveals her OnlyFans site made more money in one day than her entire fighting career (including UFC) combined.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson signed a minor league deal with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, two days after the New York Yankees released him. The Brewers said Donaldson will report to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star who had an MVP season with Toronto in 2015, but his production has dipped dramatically. The 37-year-old has hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since the Yankees
Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement could be the heroes the Blue Jays need down the stretch.
Iga Swiatek thinks it could be tricky to surpass her pal — Slovenia's Kaja Juvan — en route to defending her US Open title.
"To be continued..." NFL and college football personality Wendi Nix wrote after splitting from ESPN.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's government began a move to oust suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who ended a week of silence on Friday by insisting he was the victim of a smear campaign. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for his behavior during and after Spain's recent Women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney. He kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent and grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture. On Friday, a Spanish government legal panel han
Lewis Hamilton said he was confident Mercedes could match Red Bull within the next two years as he finally put pen to paper on a new two-year deal worth an estimated £100 million.
Which wideouts should you be leery of at their current ADPs? Seven analysts reveal a big-name receiver they're fading in drafts.
Chad Green and Spencer Horwitz could provide a meaningful boost to the Blue Jays, who enter September 2.5 games back of a playoff spot.
Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the World Cup quarterfinals. So are the U.S., Germany and Lithuania. Out of the mix: Olympic bronze medalist Australia. Half of the World Cup quarterfinals field is now set, after those four nations won their opening second-round games Friday to secure spots in the knockout round. The U.S. rallied to hold off Montenegro 85-73 in Group J, and Lithuania topped Greece 92-67 in the late game in that group. The Americans and Lithuania are both 4-0 now; Greece an
Heat bypasses stretch provision with Lowry. What it means
The Kings are bringing in another veteran big man — and his mother was a Monarch.
The U.S. soccer great praised the "unity" of the World Cup champions as Spain's soccer president refuses to resign over the kissing scandal.
Mark Schlereth on his outlook for the Cowboys following the Trey Lance trade, “They’ll get in the playoffs, and they’ll s*** in their helmets like they do every year.”
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wants you to get comfortable taking small steps toward a championship — Step 1 is to win the first month of the season.
The Blue Jays and Rangers have had their beef in the past. The ingredients are there for the rivalry to be renewed in September.
The Chiefs tried to move up in the first round of the NFL Draft, but their offer was turned down by the Cowboys. This is what Dallas executives thought of the proposal.
The Red Bull driver has won a record-equalling nine successive Formula One grands prix.
From Super Bowl predictions to picking MVP and all the other notable awards, USA TODAY Sports' NFL staffers mapped out what to expect in 2023.