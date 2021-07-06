Kolby Allard strikes out nine

The Canadian Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Many Brazil players didn't want to take part in the Copa America tournament. After the Selecao advanced to the final with a 1-0 win over Peru on Monday, some players said they hoped to see their archrivals on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium. “I want Argentina in the final," Neymar said after the match at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. “I am cheering for them because I have many friends there. In the final, Brazil will win.” Argentina and Colombia will play th