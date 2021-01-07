Koei Tecmo suffers cyber attack

Pascal Siakam finally had himself a game — scoring 32 points — but the Raptors simply couldn't handle the red-hot Suns en route to another loss.
The Raptors and Suns linked arms in a show of solidarity during the Canadian and American anthems ahead of their matchup Wednesday night.
Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are two of the NFL's most dynamic talents, as the Titans look to eliminate the Ravens for the second straight year.
Richard Sherman referred to the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol as "terrorists."
Bradley Beal has set a new career high in points three times in the last year. The Wizards are 0-3 in those games.
Steve Kerr called out senators by name after the riot in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
The Toronto Raptors point guard took his media session after the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns to discuss what happened at Capitol Hill and praised the WNBA for their role in getting Raphael Warnock elected in Georgia
The NBA rushed the start of the 2020-21 campaign, opening training camps just 51 days after crowning a champion, all in an attempt to recoup roughly $1 billion in potential losses, and it has come at a cost to the on-court product.
The Magic guard had been averaging career highs in points and assists.
How you fare in goal can often make or break your fantasy hockey season.
The status of Sunday’s game isn’t going to change without a fresh spate of infections, but a source inside the Browns said the team has “a long way to go” before getting beyond the most recent outbreak.
The Toronto Raptors head coach discussed his thoughts on what transpired at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC before Wednesday’s game vs the Suns.
NBA players responded to the violence in Washington on Wednesday.
Jamal Adams said Wednesday there’s no question he’ll play in his first career playoff game Saturday despite a shoulder injury.
Philip Rivers' chances of getting to a Super Bowl are running out.
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees doesn’t want the Saints to make their upcoming playoff run about him, even if the record-setting quarterback’s career could end on any given weekend.Brees, who turns 42 on Jan. 15 and is the NFL’s all-time leading passer, hasn’t committed to playing another season.His extraordinary 20 seasons as an NFL player could end with either the next Saints loss, or perhaps, a Super Bowl victory. But Brees bristles at the notion that speculation about the end of his playing days should overshadow the story of the Saints’ 2020 season or the club's preparation for the single-elimination NFL post-season.“All I know is this, I did not come back to play this season for myself,” said Brees. “I came back for my team. I came back for the city. I came back for the organization. That’s why I am here.”It sounds like coach Sean Payton and Brees’ teammates are in lockstep on that front as they prepare for their playoff opener Sunday against the Chicago Bears in the Superdome.Payton went so far as to assert that a potentially imminent end to Brees' career is, “The last thing on anyone’s mind.”“Right now, it’s all the things necessary to beat Chicago,” Payton continued. “Shoot, there will be a number of players, coaches, personnel -- there will be changes every year.”But Brees has been a constant in New Orleans since 2006, a time when lingering devastation from Hurricane Katrina, which had struck less than a year earlier, remained commonplace across the cityscape.The Saints had gone 3-13 the season during their displacement by the storm in 2005. But Brees quickly led a storybook turnaround in the team's first season back in New Orleans and the Superdome. The Saints made the playoffs and advanced to the NFC title game at the end of the 2006 season. That captivating run ended against the Bears in Chicago.What followed during the next decade included the city’s lone major pro sports championship and more than a few historically significant moments in the Superdome.Brees was the Super Bowl MVP when the Saints capped their 2009 season with a championship. Brees later obliterated franchise passing records and eventually began eclipsing the most significant passing marks in NFL history.He has passed for 80,358 yards in the regular season (post-season statistics do not count toward NFL career totals or records), making Brees the first NFL QB to pass for 80,000 yards. His 571 touchdowns rank second behind only Tom Brady’s 581.All the while, Brees dedicated himself to supporting New Orleans with millions of dollars in charitable endeavours, opened businesses in the area, took part in national campaigns to promote the city’s tourism industry and even started a network of flag football leagues, including one in which he coaches his sons in New Orleans.All four of Brees’ children were born during his stint with the Saints, growing up in a renovated, historic home near Audubon Park. Brees has been known to frequent the park, where he built a playground, with his family as a typical resident would.“No one has ever scored higher as far as their combination of athletic achievement and involvement in a community,” said political pundit, Louisiana native and New Orleans resident James Carville, asserting that Brees is to New Orleans what Ted Williams was to Boston and Michael Jordan to Chicago.“In more ways than one, he’s arguably the most significant New Orleanian of the 21st century,” Carville added.Be that as it may, Saints players who spoke after practice on Wednesday sounded intent on honouring Brees’ wish to keep the focus on the team.“No one knows Drew’s future and what that holds,” said left tackle Terron Armstead, who has been Brees' teammate since 2013. “So, we’re just going to take this thing one game at a time, try to execute our game plan to the best of our ability and be victorious week after week.”If Brees were looking for reasons to retire, he could start with recent injuries. He missed five games with a thumb injury in 2019. He missed four games with rib and lung injuries this season.He also has a handsomely paid job as an analyst on NBC football broadcasts awaiting him, and it would be hard to blame a father for wanting to be more involved in the lives of his children, although they seem to enjoy their father's football career.Brees has spoken this season of being on “borrowed time." And Payton suggested in a radio interview last spring, before ultimately back-tracking, that Brees would retire after this season.Brees doesn't pass for as many yards as he used to. He eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark in four seasons, but this season had 2,942, his second straight season with fewer than 3,000.Still, his efficiency has remained high.This season, Brees completed 70.5% of his passes, which compares favourably to most QBs except himself. He finished the 2018 season with a record 74.4 % completion rate, which last season dropped only slightly to 74.3%.Technically, Brees is under contract through next season after signing a two-year, $50 million deal last off-season. But he doesn’t have to play it out.“You know what? Honestly, I’ve played the last four seasons in a row as if it was my last," Brees said. "So, as I sit here, right now, my approach is very much the same.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press
Jamal Adams yelled in celebration after Seattle qualified for the playoffs last month and lit up a victory cigar at the podium when the Seahawks clinched the division.After spending his first three seasons in the NFL on the outside of the post-season with the struggling New York Jets, Adams is reveling in the chance to play in meaningful January games after the off-season trade to Seattle.“I don’t want to be too happy because I don’t want people to say he’s dramatic or he hasn’t been here before,” Adams said after the division-clinching win over the Rams in Week 16.Adams is among the several big-name players headed to the post-season for the first time, hoping to gain even more notoriety by shining on the big playoff stage.Adams has delivered for the Seahawks, who traded a big package featuring two first-round picks to the Jets in July for the playmaking safety. He set a record for defensive backs with 9 1/2 sacks for a defence that made big strides in the second half of the season.Here’s a look at some other players set to make their playoff debuts this weekend:BAKER MAYFIELD: The only time the Cleveland quarterback was seen last post-season was on a commercial, not on the playing field. But Mayfield had an efficient third year with the Browns and helped get the franchise back to the post-season for the first time since 2002. Mayfield threw 26 TD passes and posted a career-best 95.9 passer rating in his first season under coach Kevin Stefanski, who will miss the game Sunday against Pittsburgh following a positive COVID-19 test.Mayfield will try to snap Cleveland’s 17-game losing streak in Pittsburgh since the Browns last win there in 2003, the year before Ben Roethlisberger joined the Steelers.MINKAH FITZPATRICK: Some people questioned the decision the Steelers made last season to deal a first-round pick to Miami for the playmaking safety despite an injury to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that made the playoffs a remote possibility. Fitzpatrick helped spark a defence that helped Pittsburgh finish 8-8, meaning the pick fell to 18th instead of the top 10. Fitzpatrick has had another strong season with 11 passes defenced and four interceptions, including a Pick-6 in the first game against Cleveland.CHASE YOUNG: The No. 2 overall pick in the draft has had a big rookie season in Washington. He helped bolster an already strong defensive line that has been the strength of the team and gives it a chance against Tom Brady and the Patriots.Young had 7 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles. Young started the season fast and then hit a lull. But he has seemed to find his stride late in the season with four sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown over the final six games.JONATHAN TAYLOR: After a slow start to his rookie season in Indianapolis, ranking tied for 23rd in rushing with 428 yards in his first 10 games, Taylor emerged as a star down the stretch to get the Colts to the post-season. He ran for 741 yards in the final six games with 150 against the Raiders and 253 in the playoff-clinching win over Jacksonville. Only Derrick Henry was more productive in that stretch and Taylor finished third on the season with 1,169 yards. The Colts will likely need another big performance to keep pace with the high-powered Bills on Saturday.CHRIS GODWIN AND MIKE EVANS: The two Tampa Bay wideouts have been among the most productive receivers in the league but never managed to make it to the playoffs until Brady arrived in 2020. Evans is the first player to begin his career with at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first seven seasons but is nursing a left knee injury that leaves his status in doubt this week. Godwin was slowed a bit by injuries this season but still has 3,015 yards and 23 TDs over the past three seasons.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield converted a four-point play with 38 seconds left to make up for a horrible shooting night, and the Sacramento Kings held off the Chicago Bulls 128-124 on Wednesday.Hield missed 12 of his first 14 shots and was 1 of 8 on 3-pointers before hitting one from the top of the arc and getting fouled by former Kings teammate Garrett Temple. Hield sank the free throw to give Sacramento a 124-119 lead and finished with 10 points.“I was joking that the only reason he made the last one is somebody hit him in the head,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “It knocked off his calibration. The only time I ever worry about Buddy shooting is if he turns down a shot, and I haven’t seen him do that yet.”First-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton scored 15 of his season-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and made a key steal in the backcourt. Haliburton followed Hield’s pivotal 3 with one of his own against a pair of Chicago defenders to help the Kings end a three-game losing streak.Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento, which played most of the game without De’Aaron Fox. The point guard strained his right hamstring midway through the first quarter and did not return.Richaun Holmes had 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes added 20 points.Coby White had a career-high 36 points and seven assists for the Bulls. Zach Lavine scored 32 and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points and a career-best 17 rebounds.Hield’s clutch shot bailed out the Kings after Sacramento blew a 12-point lead in the first half and trailed with 6 minutes remaining.“Even if (Temple) didn’t foul him, he made the shot anyway,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “They made three 3s coming down the stretch and one of them was a four-point play. I thought they were all well-contested.”Haliburton’s 3-pointer was equally big, making it 127-121 with 12 seconds remaining just before Barnes missed a pair of free throws for Sacramento. Lavine countered with a 3 to cut it to 127-124 with 2.6 seconds to play.Haliburton missed the previous two games with a bone bruise in his left wrist but played the entire fourth quarter of this one while Fox watched from the bench.“I was kind of disappointed in my performance up to that point,” Haliburton said. “Without me, De’Aaron has been asked to do a lot. When he’s out of the game, and even when he’s in the game, sometimes when we’re getting into our half-court offence we tend to walk it up. I was just trying to keep everyone involved. That leads to us winning games.”Before the game, players from both teams locked arms with their teammates during the national anthem. That followed a pattern set by other teams around the NBA after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of last November’s presidential election.TIP-INSBulls: Denzel Valentine had seven points in the final 3:51 of the first quarter. … Carter was called for defensive three seconds, resulting in a technical foul. … Temple scored 11 points in 33 minutes. … Patrick Williams spent much of the first half in concussion protocol after getting hit in the head. Williams finished with nine points.Kings: Walton lost a challenge after Bagley was whistled for a foul early in the fourth quarter. … Jabari Parker missed a second consecutive game for personal reasons.UP NEXTBulls: Visit the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday.Kings: Host the Raptors on Friday. Toronto has won six straight against Sacramento dating to 2016.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Wagaman, The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Kawhi Leonard scored the tying basket with 6:40 to play, then put his team ahead with a jumper the following possession on the way to 21 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 108-101 on Wednesday night in the first of two straight matchups between the Pacific Division rivals.Paul George returned from a one-game absence with a sore right ankle to add 21 points and 12 rebounds in the Clippers' fourth straight win against Golden State, which got just 13 points from Stephen Curry on a cold shooting night for the two-time MVP. He tweaked his left ankle late but it wasn't considered serious and Curry will receive treatment Thursday.He had scored 92 the previous two games, including his career-high 62 against Portland on Sunday night.Players and coaches on both sides knelt for the national anthem following earlier chaos at the U.S. Capitol.Marcus Morris Sr. made his season debut after being sidelined by a right knee injury but didn't think the teams should have played. It wasn't discussed, he said.“It’s hard to really put it into words just the direction this country is going in,” Morris said. “... It’s just unfortunate the state that we’re in in this country.”“It was so disheartening," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I think everybody came into the arena this evening just sort of dazed.”Draymond Green received a Flagrant-1 foul with 4:58 left and Leonard converted both free throws. Patrick Beverley made a 3 with 4:14 left, then Nicolas Batum hit from deep the next two times down.Leonard told coach Tyronn Lue he wanted to play in back-to-backs this season, not typically his routine in recent years, so it’s something they will evaluate regularly.“I was patient and I'm able to play,” Leonard said of health previously dictating his days off.Eric Paschall came off the bench to score nine quick points over five minutes on the way to 19 for the Warriors, who used a 9-0 run over the final 1:13 of the second quarter to get within 52-51 at halftime.The teams were a combined 3 for 19 from 3-point range in first quarter, 1 of 10 by Warriors as they trailed 21-15. Curry missed his three tries from deep and started 1 of 6. He shot 5 for 17 overall, missing five of six 3s.“Our philosophy is we want to try to take the best player out,” Lue said. “We know Steph could go for 60 like he did the other day.”KERR REFLECTSLue and Kerr were open to their players taking a stand — or a knee — after the violence in Washington and the two coaches talked before tipoff.“I started the day thinking about how we were going to guard Lou Williams without fouling him, suddenly that didn't seem quite as important when I turned the TV on as shootaround was beginning,” Kerr said. "... It’s just a clear reminder that the truth matters in our country.”DYNAMIC DUOLue knows when Curry and Green get going, Golden State is tough. Green played in his fourth game of the season since returning from a right foot injury.“With Draymond back, they have a great two-man connection,” Lue said.TIP-INSClippers: Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. ... L.A. swept the season series with the Warriors 3-0 last season, holding Golden State to 41.2% from the floor with a 127.0-109.7 scoring advantage. ... The Clippers are 6-2 against the Western Conference, 4-0 vs. the division and 4-1 on the road.Warriors: Green had six of the Warriors' 25 assists and Curry added five, down from their NBA season-high 41 in a rout of the Kings on Monday. ... Andrew Wiggins had 19 points and has scored in double figures in every game, but didn't have a block after getting at least two in each of the previous four games.UP NEXTThe rivals continue their series Friday night back at Chase Center.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press
Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the NFL Wild Card Sunday slate of games.