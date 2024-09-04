Kody Clemens' two-run homer (4)
Kody Clemens hits a two-run home run to right field in the top of the 2nd inning, giving the Phillies a 3-2 lead
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
The day after after hitting three homers, Schwarber tied Alfonso Soriano's record.
Jackson emerged as a surprise source of offense in Memphis during an injury-plagued 2023-24 Grizzlies season.
Emery rushed 10 times for 61 yards in LSU's Week 1 loss to USC.
Aaron Judge matched his longest home run drought of the season after failing to hit one on Tuesday night.
While the eyes of the nation are focused on the high-profile college football matchups this weekend, there are even more important battles unfolding off it.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to this early-season poll and chat about which teams are ranked too high, too low or just about right. Were the Michigan Wolverines' and Oregon Ducks' wins a bit too close for comfort?
Heyward appears set to be a Steeler for life.
Replay officials overturned an incomplete pass call with three seconds to go to give Arkansas State a 34-31 win over Central Arkansas.
"Ultimately, I wanted to be here."
Navarro won the last six games of the match. She was the first of three Americans in quarterfinal play at the US Open on Tuesday.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 tight end rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR tight end rankings to kick off the fantasy football season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
The Seminoles were bullied by Boston College's run game in a 28-13 home loss Monday night.
Williams has been seeking a new deal as his current contract does not have any guaranteed money remaining.
Madubuike led all NFL defensive tackles with 13 sacks last season.
Willy Adames hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game and his 13th three-run homer of the season, putting him in some rare company.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.