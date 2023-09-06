KOCO Investigates: Where do Oklahoma recycling materials go?

CBC

After three evacuations in two years, Shari Caudron says she's starting to see herself as a "professional evacuee."Caudron left her home in Hay River, N.W.T., in August when the government told her to because of the threat of wildfire. She left behind a house, her job, and — most important — family and friends. "It's really the only reason I'm in the North, for the people," she told CBC News. But recently, she started browsing real estate listings; finding many comfortable, affordable properties