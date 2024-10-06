Kobe Brown slams it home

Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
Clayton Kershaw may have pitched his last game in a Dodgers uniform.
The Bulldogs got back to their winning ways in Athens with an easy win over their oldest rival.
The 7-0 victory for Cleveland was as commanding and comfortable a win as you’ll see this time of year.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
Apalachee High School played its first home football game on Friday, one month after the Sept. 4 shooting in which two students and two teachers were killed.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
San Francisco will have to wear their red jerseys at home during record heat, despite Kyle Shanahan's request to wear white.
The Dodgers' superstar will play in his first MLB playoff game on Saturday vs. the Padres.
It's time to check in on how the 2024 rookie class is stacking up for your fantasy football teams.
Breaking down the Clippers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Week 5 is here! Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game.
The Hall of Famer played 15 of his 17 NBA seasons in New York.
Brown was doused with a fan's drink after the Bengals' win over Carolina on Sunday — but the NFL has ruled that the incident was an accident.
Alonso, who hadn't hit a home run since Sept. 19, stunned the Brewers and kept the Mets' season alive with his 9th-inning heroics.
The Brewers are one of MLB's most well-rounded teams, but they need a few more pieces to contend with the NL powerhouses.
Angel City is being fined $200,000 and losing its president and GM for the rest of the year.
Lionel Messi's unprecedented MVP candidacy challenges the history of U.S. pro sports, but his transformative impact for Inter Miami is undeniable.
Beware of these players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 6!
With Week 5 of the fantasy football season here, it's a great time for Dalton Del Don to pull the curtain from some tricky stats.