Koala Missing Foot Gets Scratch Behind the Ear From Carer

A koala found with one foot missing enjoys getting a scratch behind the ear from its carer at a sanctuary in Lismore, New South Wales.

Named Triumph, the four-year-old koala was found abandoned as a joey and was believed to be born without the foot.

Carers at the Friends of the Koala Inc sanctuary have been trying to fit a prosthetic foot to Triumph to ease his daily climbing.

“Most days I went in, he would come down for a scratch,” Owen John Lewis, who filmed this video, told Storyful. Credit: Owen John Lewis via Storyful

