Koala Bounds Up Tree After Health Checkup

After a quick health check, one koala was given the all clear and released back into the wild, as seen in footage published on October 11.

Miss Gumtree PhD, as she is known by Southern Koala Rescue, was brought in for a quick health check due to concerns about her walking on the ground. The rescue center said that “thankfully she was given the all clear to return back to the wild to continue living her best life”.

Video shows the healthy koala bounding up a tree after being released.

The rescue center said, “It’s the best feeling in the world seeing a koala you have rescued previously still doing well in the wild.” Credit: Southern Koala Rescue via Storyful