What to know before you go: Where most rescues happen along the American River

Summer is in full swing in Sacramento. On Sunday, the temperature broke a record in the Capitol City when it reached 109 degrees. Now that triple-digit heat is our (temporary) new normal for the season, the county's waterways are seeing more people visit to cool down and spend time with loved ones. Sacramento Metro Fire tells KCRA 3 the department is noticing an increase in the amount of water calls their crews are being asked to respond to. "When it was earlier in the season, the water was extremely cold and extremely fast," Capt. Mark Nunez said. "We were going out on a lot more rescue types. Now we're in the middle of summer, where people are out recreationally having fun, and it's those personal flotation devices they bring that pop. Those are the ones we go on." Rescue crews are asking you to bring appropriate, sturdy flotation devices and rafts with you to the river; not thin, plastic ones that can be bought at a convenience store that are intended for use in a pool or lake.