What we know about the Los Lunas sinkhole
What we know about the Los Lunas sinkhole
What we know about the Los Lunas sinkhole
Charlize Theron wore a naked dress to the "Fast X" premiere, and her entire bod is pure muscle. Pilates and power yoga keep her super fit.
"I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good," Stewart told the magazine.
Prigozhin told Ukrainian officials he would reveal the locations of Russian soldiers if they pulled back from the front lines of Bakhmut, WaPo reports.
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
The former president can't let go of his town hall tussle with the moderator.
Miley Cyrus promoted her album Endless Summer Vacation with sexy pics on the Instagram timeline, posting a shot of herself in nothing but a pair of jeans.
The Indiana State outfielder rightfully was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top Ten for his bonkers base-running maneuver.
Nearly three years after Vida Smith was killed by her friend and former gambling partner, police have located her body in Banff National Park. But the Calgary Police Service won't say if the killer's information led to the discovery of the victim's remains. Last fall, following a murder trial, a jury convicted Smith's a long-time friend Chris Lee, a.k.a. Kevin Barton, of manslaughter in her death. Before Lee's sentencing hearing, he took homicide detectives to an area in the mountains where he s
If Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is let go after another premature playoff exit, who would be the best option to replace him?
It's official, Miley Cyrus is the undisputed queen of sideboob in a selection of new photographs she shared to Instagram.
"Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists and Communists"
Kelly Ripa and her three kids Lola, 21, and sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, recreated an old family photo for Mother's Day, sharing it on Instagram
Face mites are tiny creatures that live on just about every human's face. They live, reproduce, and die in skin pores. But they're pretty harmless.
The Russians are down, but not quite out. With Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the UK meeting Rishi Sunak, British arms could soon enable the Ukrainian armed forces to deliver the killing blow. Today’s announcement has covered attack drones and air defence missiles; last week, we saw the donation of Storm Shadow missile systems. And, of course, there’s the offer of training for jet pilots.
Natalie HullA Missouri student has been suspended after filming her white geometry teacher using a racial slur in the middle of class. Now, the girl and her family are calling for the school to reverse the punishment and apologize.Mary Walton, a 15-year-old student at Glendale High School in Springfield, was informed on Friday morning that she was being reprimanded after recording her teacher using the N-word in class.“She’s still processing everything, and she doesn’t understand what she did wr
Noelle DunphyA woman who accused Rudy Giuliani of sexual harassment has filed a 70-page complaint in New York Supreme Court that is chock full of graphic allegations and personal text messages.Noelle Dunphy in January filed a summons—the first step in the civil legal process—in which she claimed that Giuliani hired her for “business development work” in 2019, didn’t pay her what she was promised, and then fired her in 2021. The summons alleged that the former mayor made several antisemitic and r
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell asked supporters to help him financially by buying stock in his online channel, Frank Speech.
A 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat owner made a warranty claim over a broken engine, but a PCM code that can't be erased alerted Dodge to void the warranty.
Hasan called out "Christian" conservatives for some not-very-Christian behaviors.
Russell Moore blasted the former president for his performance in last week's town hall event.