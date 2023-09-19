What you need to know about installing a car seat correctly

The Daily Beast

Cobb County DANine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall was walking home from a laundromat a half-block from her Georgia home in 1972 when she was snatched off the street, raped, and strangled to death.The freckle-faced third-grader’s body was found 16 days later—but the question of who killed her remained a mystery for more than half a century.“Debbie Lynn’s parents died without knowing who killed their little girl,” Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said at a news conference.But in what has b