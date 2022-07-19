What to know as deadlines approach for Aug. 2 primary
Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T
HALIFAX — Getting the win remains the primary goal, but running back Andrew Harris will be chasing two career milestones Saturday afternoon. Harris will lead the Toronto Argonauts into their TD Atlantic showdown with the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Wolfville, N.S. The 35-year-old Winnipeg native needs just 46 yards to surpass Milt Stegall and move into fourth in all-time yards from scrimmage. Stegall currently holds down the No. 4 spot with 15,209 yards. And with 114 yards rushing, Harris will b
A day after the New Jersey Devils missed out on the top prize in NHL free agency, they landed two-time Stanley Cup champion Ondrej Palat on Thursday. The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, continued their busy offseason by signing former Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome. The Devils signed Palat to a $30 million, five-year contract. The left-winger had 52 points in 71 games during Tampa Bay’s three consecutive trips to the Cup Final. He finished sixth in Conn Smythe Trophy voting as playoff M
Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea
WINNIPEG — Carlton Agudosi had a CFL debut most receivers can only dream about. The Blue Bombers slotback caught two touchdown passes to help Winnipeg remain the league's only unbeaten team after a tense 26-19 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday. The six-foot-six Agudosi caught a 16-yard TD pass from quarterback Zach Collaros late in the third quarter, and then jumped in the corner of the end zone to haul in a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:56 remaining in the fourth. “It was amazing. I
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a two-year, one-way contract with goaltender Samuel Montembeault on Monday. The 25-year-old restricted free agent compiled an 8-18-6 record in 38 games with the Canadiens in 2021-22. Montembeault also put up an .891 save percentage, a 3.77 goals-against average and one shutout — the first of his NHL career. Claimed off waivers by Montreal last October, the six-foot-three, 199-pound native of Becancour, Que., is heading into his sixth season as a profes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou
MONTREAL — Derbies always bring out the best in soccer. From roaring fans to on-pitch intensity, both teams are looking for ultimate bragging rights, regardless of form. That’s how a struggling Toronto FC dominated their rivals CF Montreal in the semifinals of the Canadian Championship last month, cruising to a 4-0 win at home. However, Montreal got their revenge in Major League Soccer action on Saturday night with a strong 1-0 win at Stade Saputo. An own goal from Lukas MacNaughton lifted Montr
TORONTO — As he watched his team fight out of a two-run deficit in extra innings, Teoscar Hernandez said he was feeding off the energy in the dugout. "I just had the confidence that my teammates were going to put some good at-bats in and we're going to tie the game and win the ball game," he said. Hernandez hit a walk-off RBI single as part of a three-run 10th inning for the Toronto Blue Jays as they came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Rogers Centre on Saturday. After Vinnie
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five
TORONTO — Racecars will once again be whizzing past Toronto's scenic Princes' Gates all weekend, with the statue Winged Victory looming over Turn 1 of the Exhibition Place track. Local drivers Dalton Kellett and Devlin DeFrancesco will be making their Honda Indy Toronto debuts on Sunday after Canada's only IndyCar event was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kellett and DeFrancesco, who both started driving IndyCar after 2020, said they are excited to be making their home
Happy Friday, friends! Let's dive into some wonderful news this week from sports and beyond! Let's start with some excellent expansion news: women's professional hockey is coming back to Montreal! Oui, mes amis! The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced that an expansion team will start in the eighth season of the league. The team will call Centre 21.02 high-performance hockey facility in Verdun, Que., its home. Since the CWHL shuttered in 2019, there has not been a consistent women's pr
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Django Lovett says he wasn't at his best technically at the world track and field championships on Monday. And in an event measured in centimetres, that can be the difference between climbing the podium or not. The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., finished tied for sixth in the men's high jump, clearing 2.27 metres before bowing out after three misses at 2.30. He tied Cuba's Luis Enrique Zayas. "I don't think I quite performed to my ability or what I wanted," said Lovett, w
The Maple Leafs have committed to a four-year contract with Calle Jarnkrok.
MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ
Ottawa's impressive offseason has not gone unnoticed by its provincial rival.
Brandon Barriera has the physical tools to succeed, but the Blue Jays were also impressed by his confidence and compete level.
OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., threw 75.52 metres to win silver at the world track and field championships on Sunday, not only Canada's first world medal in women's hammer, but the country's first women's podium finish in a field event — period. But climbing the medal podium in her world debut didn't come as a huge surprise. It's been that kind of
Matt Chapman isn't pleased with how his 2022 season is going.