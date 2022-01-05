What you need to know about COVID-19 testing amid surge in cases

COVID-19 cases are surging in California once again, so experts encourage you to get tested if you start feeling symptoms. Antigen tests, which can detect an immune response to the virus, can be taken at home. They are becoming widely available in our region. But medical experts say PCR tests are still the gold standard. Those tests are done in a pharmacy or doctor’s office, and they look for the genetic markers of COVID-19. KRCA 3 asked Dr. Hakeem Adeniyi, Jr., medical director for the Sacramento Native American Health Center, some important questions about testing and about the overall COVID-19 situation.