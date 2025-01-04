Knicks vs Thunder Game Highlights

The Thunder win their 14th straight game as they outscore the Knicks 37-19 in the 4Q. Win 117-107. Top Performers – New York Knicks Mikal Bridges – 24 points, 4 3PM Jalen Brunson – 22 points, 9 assists OG Anunoby – 20 points Karl-Anthony Towns – 17 points, 22 rebounds 4th 20-REB game of year, leads league Top Performers – Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 33 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 3PM Jalen Williams – 20 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists Aaron Wiggins – 19 points 7-9 FG, 4-6 3PM He went 5-5 in the 4Q for 15 points The Thunder move to 29-5 as the Knicks move to 24-11. The Thunder tie their best win streak in overall franchise history (Seattle Supersonics – 1995-96 season (02/03/96 to 03/05/96)).