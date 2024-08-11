Advertisement

Kleindienst seals narrow win over Strasbourg

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Take a look at the highlights of Borussia Mönchengladbach's 1-0 win in the test game against Strasbourg with a goal from Tim Kleindienst.

