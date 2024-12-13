Kleindienst, Plea & Co get ready for Kiel
Check out Gladbach’s latest training insights ahead of their Bundesliga game vs Holstein Kiel.
The NBA world has been enraptured all week by the idea of Miami Heat SF/SG Jimmy Butler being available in trade rumors. Kevin O'Connor is joined as always on Fridays by Yahoo Sports NBA contributor Tom Haberstroh to discuss a handful of landing spots, which ones seem likely, which don't and which teams have surprisingly not been mentioned at all.
The 49ers were thin at linebacker on Thursday night due to a weird situation.
Producing the halftime show is the most high-profile responsibility on which Jay-Z and the NFL partner. Roc Nation helps to select performers for key acts including the Super Bowl halftime show.
Christian and Alexis react to Tim Weah and Weston McKennie starring in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Manchester City. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Tifo’s JJ Bull, a comedy soccer content creator, to chat about the comedy world in soccer. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup bid, David Coote & more.
Bill Belichick said he "didn't come here to leave" while being introduced at UNC, but his contract sure gives him the ability do so.
Soto revealed that there was no communication with his former Yankees teammates during the free-agent process.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
The NFC West rivals square off in a game with playoff ramifications, in both fantasy and reality.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Fantasy football managers will need all the help they can get in Week 15, so Scott Pianowski has some under-rostered options that could do just that.
“I’ve always wanted to coach in college football and it just never really worked out,” Belichick said. “Had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK.”
Mullen has been working as an analyst for ESPN for the past three seasons.
With the College Football Playoff looming, Bjork said that OSU will 'support (Day) at the highest level.'
Beware of these five players with bust potential in Week 15!
These players come with trust issues and various levels of inconsistency. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts makes a call.
As most managers start the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens has a few key strategic reminders.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights five RBs with favorable matchups in Week 15.
Belichick's frustration with the league and its owners contributed to his pivot towards college football, per ESPN.
In today's edition: Belichick to UNC, new hockey CTE study, Rockets and Hawks advance, NFL power rankings, LeBron's TV debut, and more.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.