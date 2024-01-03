Klay Thompson hits the shot with time ticking down
Klay Thompson hits the shot with time ticking down, 01/02/2024
Klay Thompson hits the shot with time ticking down, 01/02/2024
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points and delivered on key plays in the fourth quarter to help the Golden State Warriors snap a three-game losing streak with a 121-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Curry scored or set up 13 straight Warriors points in a four-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter that gave Golden State its first win in three tries on a season-high, seven-game homestand. Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points and Klay Thompson scored 15 for the Warri
A Vancouver lawyer accused of filing a groundless pseudolegal lawsuit against her neighbour over a glass deck divider has been banned from practising law in British Columbia while the province's law society investigates a complaint.Naomi Arbabi was temporarily suspended on Dec. 28 after an interim action board of the Law Society of B.C. "determined that extraordinary action was necessary to protect the public," according to an email sent to CBC News on Tuesday."The suspension will last until the
The Bravo star says she's starting 2024 off fresh
"Your reckless words put my family in danger," the late night host says The post Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Sue Aaron Rodgers for Suggesting He Was a Jeffrey Epstein Associate appeared first on TheWrap.
Anitta took to Instagram to share a closer look at her daring stage outfit of fishnet shorts featuring cheeky cut-outs that showed off her bum and sparkly thong
Turkey has refused to allow Royal Navy minehunters donated to Ukraine to pass through its waters, blocking them from reaching the Black Sea.
The couple will wed in a 10-day lavish event kicking off next week
Count Nikolai of Monpezat returned to social media, a day after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, confirmed her abdication from the Danish throne.
The family of four celebrated the twins' birthday on the beach
My company's contract with the Trump campaign obligated us to deliver evidence of voter fraud. The small amount of fraud I found was bipartisan.
Utah police say they found a teenage Chinese exchange student alone and cold in a tent after he was a victim of what they’re calling a “cyber-kidnapping.”
Kicking off 2024 in style.
Julia Roberts spoke about the original plot of the movie on The Graham Norton Show.
People with links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be named for the first time in court documents.
A woman was shot in the torso at her home on Encino Avenue on New Year's Eve by an ACS Security guard who was patrolling alone.
In a new filing in the federal election interference case, special counsel Jack Smith cites Donald Trump's own argument that immunity from prosecution ends with presidency.
These nine new state laws go into effect Jan. 1.
Only Michael Kors could "get me to squeeze" into the metallic jumpsuit, Lively wrote of her NYFW look
World No 1 Novak Djokovic has stunned a Chinese reporter by responding to her in her own language.