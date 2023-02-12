Klay Thompson with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers

The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors have signed guard-forward Joe Wieskamp to a multi-year contract, the club announced Saturday. The financial terms of the deal were not released. The six-foot-six Wieskamp signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Raptors earlier this season and averaged 4.5 points and 8.5 minutes in two games. The former San Antonio Spur has also played eight games in the G League this season — seven with the Wisconsin Herd and one with Raptors 905 — averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8