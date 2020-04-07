Kittens Explore Georgia Aquarium During Coronavirus-Forced Closure

Adoptable kittens from the Atlanta Humane Society explored the Georgia Aquarium in early April while it was closed to human visitors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Footage released by the aquarium shows a group of kittens exploring the Ocean Voyager exhibit.

“We’re smitten with these kittens,” the aquarium wrote on Facebook. “Atlanta Humane Society is back by popular demand and this time with five fuzzy felines to meet our tropical fish.”

The aquarium announced that it would be closed to the public from March 19. Credit: Georgia Aquarium via Storyful