Kirk Bloodsworth compensated $400K decades after his exoneration

It took almost 30 years for former death-row inmate Kirk Bloodsworth to get full compensation from the state. Bloodsworth was the first death-row inmate in the U.S. to be exonerated by DNA. Few exonerated inmates have had the impact that Bloodsworth has had on state and federal legislation. The more than $400,000 in compensation approved Wednesday by Maryland's Board of Public Works is now a matter of state law. The vote also makes Blooodsworth the first exoneree to be paid under a new law, named after exoneree Walter Lomax, to compensate wrongfully convicted people.