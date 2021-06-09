Kiran Bedi: If I Take Up An Assignment, I'll Do Full Justice To It; Otherwise I'll Walk Away

The Canadian Press

Joep Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds, and Shake Milton scored 14 points in an electrifying stretch off the bench to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in Game 2 on Tuesday night and even their Eastern Conference semifinal. Game 3 is Friday in Atlanta. Milton was a sixth man who then lost his spot in the rotation and scored only 17 points over spotty action in six playoff games this season. Coach Doc Rivers kept the faith and Shake rattled the Hawks and helped the Six