Kipp Student Killed

CBC

One man has died and two women are in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Caledon on Monday, paramedics say. Peel Regional Police say officers were called to a home in the area of Mayfield and Airport roads, near the border with Brampton, at around 11:30 p.m.One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel paramedics say. Two women were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition."While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to