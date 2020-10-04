Kipchoge rare defeat in thrilling London Marathon

The last time Eliud Kipchoge lost a race was 2013.

That was until Sunday (October 4) - and a thrilling London Marathon in which the Kenyan world record holder trailed in at eighth.

The women's version of the elite-only race - which was postponed from April - was comfortably won by world-record holder Bridgid Kosgei but the men's race was a much closer affair: Ethiopian Shura Kitata outsprinting Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba to win by just one second.

His time, in cold, wet conditions, was the relatively slow two hours, five minutes and 41 seconds.

But Kipchoge, who had been widely expected to lift his fifth London crown, finished more than a minute later.

"I'm really disappointed. I thought I could run better but I had a problem with my right ear, I felt it blocked all the way, from halfway. It was really blocked and I don't know what happened and then my side started to get really cramped but that's was for this."

The races were run over almost 20 laps of a fenced-off course around St James's Park.

There was no mass field this year, but around 40,000 people are running the distance at venues of their choice.