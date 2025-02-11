Kings vs Mavericks Game Highlights
The Kings defeat the Mavericks, 129-128, in OT behind DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning floater with 2.1 seconds remaining.
The NBA announced the news on Monday.
Even a blowout Super Bowl was a ratings success for Fox, culminating at 135.7 million viewers
The Mavericks' Luka Dončić trade is not working out so far.
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have been in a legal fight with Glen Taylor over their purchase of the two franchises.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros bring on Queens’ 21st district Councilman, Francisco Moya, to chat about his important role in bringing NYCFC’s new soccer stadium to Queens. Moya also discusses his fandom for Barcelona and his experiences supporting the club including meeting club president, Joan Laporta, and Barca legend, Lionel Messi.
The Baseball Hall of Fame chooses which cap a player will wear on his plaque, though the inductee has input, and many have opted for a blank cap.
Scott Pianowski kicks off his fantasy baseball tiers for each position, starting with the catchers.
Matt Harmon breaks down the Eagles' dominant win over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and what it could mean for 2025 fantasy drafts.
A member of Kendrick Lamar's halftime show went off-script, holding up a flag representing Palestine and Sudan during Sunday's performance.
Asked about the possibility of visiting the White House, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie and defensive end Josh Sweat both said they were focused on more immediate matters.
The NFL season is now officially in the books. If you're already wondering how to fill the void until football is back, a fantasy baseball league could be for you.
Happy Valentine's Day, Eagles fans.
Sunday's Super Bowl was decided by a handful of big plays by the Eagles, most of them on defense.
In this special episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join you live to break down the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Nate and Matt discuss what went wrong for Kansas City and what made Philadelphia’s roster construction and game plan so effective. The guys break down every key moment, from the Chiefs’ offensive line woes to the Eagles' defensive line getting after Patrick Mahomes all game long.
Eagles' Super Bowl dominance might have been a sign of things to come.
There is no one who has more experience winning and losing Super Bowls than Tom Brady.
In Nick Foles' defense, he's not wrong.
Mavericks fans gathered outside of American Airlines Center on Saturday, calling for GM Nico Harrison to be fired
We had an officiating controversy right off the bat at the Super Bowl. And, of course, it favored Chiefs.
The Eagles got off to a hot start in Super Bowl LIX.