King's immaculate inning
Michael King collects three strikeouts on nine pitches for the 7th immaculate inning in Yankees history
Mark Scheifele reacted to his four-game suspension and spoke emotionally about the harassment his family has faced since his hit on Jake Evans.
Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele received a four-game suspension for his crushing hit on Montreal's Jake Evans but the NHL Department of Player Safety's reticence to apply the league's rule book consistently is putting players at risk.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has had surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team reports for training camp in September.
It's impossible to know what to expect for Game 6 between the Mavs and Clippers, but the stakes will be very high, especially for some.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Ty Tice to the Atlanta Braves on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.
Nothing puts a playoff OT loss into perspective like a heartfelt letter — and some elite art work — from your five-year-old daughter.
Sizikova raised suspicions by double faulting after "abnormally large bets" were placed on a game in a French Open doubles match.
Virginia Halas McCaskey is both the oldest and longest-tenured owner in the NFL.
The player is reportedly in therapy as a result of the incident.
Believing the Lakers could do something unprecedented almost solely stems from a belief in LeBron James and his Herculean ability to make disparate pieces work in short order, to make the details of adversity obsolete, and you half-expected him to have an opportunity to “earn his damn respect” once again as a last team standing.
The women's side of the tournament lost another top seed Friday.
Host Justin Cuthbert recaps Thursday's action in the Stanley Cup playoffs, which featured the Boston Bruins' 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in respective Game 3s.
The chain of support from the top down was strong in the Leafs' end-of-season testimonials, indicating a major roster move isn't on the horizon.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Canada coach John Herdman is renowned for his meticulous planning, with almost every eventuality taken into consideration. During his time in charge of the Canadian women's team, that included everything from how long it took to drive from the team hotel to the stadium to strategies if his team had a player sent off or went down by a goal with 20 minutes remaining. Now at the helm of the Canadian men, Herdman's preparations are being tested by COVID-19 and a congested World Cup qualifying schedu
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Veteran striker and captain Carlos Tevez announced Friday he is leaving Boca Juniors, triggering a clause in his contract that allows him to become a free agent on June 30. “It is not goodbye, it is see you soon,” the 37-year-old Tevez told a news conference at the La Bombonera stadium. He said he'll remain a club fan and “the Carlitos of the people.” He did not talk about retirement. Tevez lifted 11 trophies for Boca, including the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a left groin strain. Tampa Bay made the move before the opener of a three-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Thursday, when Choi was held out of the lineup against the Yankees despite being 8 for 12 with three homers in his career against New York ace Gerrit Cole. Choi had played only 15 games since missing the first six weeks of the season when recovering from arthro
NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Freddy Valdez from the New York Mets, and left-handers Luis De La Rosa and Grant Gambrell from Kansas City on Friday to complete the three-team trade that sent outfielder outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals on Feb. 10. Valdez and De La Rosa have not appeared in a game this season. Valdez, 19, was the Mets' Dominican summer league player of the year in 2019. De La Rosa, 18, was pitcher of the year that summer for one of the Royals' DSL