Kings to face Victor Wembanyama, Spurs at In-season Tournament
Here's what to expect when the Kings take the court Friday at the In-Season Tournament.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Russell Westbrook asking to come off bench for the LA Clippers.
The Maple Leafs star has elevated his game once again, and is beginning to look like one of the league's elite.
The slap shot is going the way of the dinosaur, which isn't a surprise to those who play at the highest level.
The Columbus Blue Jackets star duo has been anything but as they continue to struggle out of the gate.
The NBA said Green's penalty for the headlock on Gobert "is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
Charissa Thompson, who has reported for Fox Sports and Amazon, said on a Barstool Sports podcast that she has fabricated remarks when she can't get access during the game.
The family of the late Chiefs player said: “He touched so many lives as a result of his love for the Lord and his special talents on and off the field.”
In the early goings, the Raptors have certainly felt similar to last year's slog of a season, but do the numbers back that up?
“It's been a lot of the ups and downs, just trying to fight.”
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Joe Burrow shook his head, screamed and jogged to the locker room because the pain in his right wrist wouldn’t allow him to throw a football on the sideline. Another week in the NFL, another injured quarterback. Burrow is no ordinary QB, however. He’s the franchise for Cincinnati. With him, the Bengals were Super Bowl contenders. They’ve won consecutive division titles and an AFC c
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first Formula One practice of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was halted less than 21 minutes into Thursday night's session after Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a manhole cover on track. “We are currently looking at an issue with a drain cover," F1's governing body said as it called all the cars off the track. “We're not going to resume as it's going to take time to understand the issue and take any necessary actions to remedy.” The FIA later said Sainz hit the concrete frame around a m
Sports analyst Rod Black provides in-depth analysis on the arrest related to the tragic death of hockey player Adam Johnson, delving into the investigative details, legal considerations, past incidents in the NHL, as well as the broader discussion around player safety in the sport.
Squier is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and was the voice of the 1979 Daytona 500.
NAPLES, Fla. — The CPKC Women’s Open has won the LPGA Tour’s highest tournament honour for the second consecutive year. The event, hosted Aug. 24-27 at Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, was named the back-to-back winner of tour's tournament of the Year at the LPGA's annual year-end tournament awards Wednesday night. “We really have a secret sauce,” tournament director Ryan Paul told The Canadian Press at the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season. “It’s
"I think you crashed the site!!,” Kelce joked to McElhenney after the actor told him he placed a new bid
HAMILTON — Even as he prepares to lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup, Kenny Lawler regrets spending last year with the Edmonton Elks. A hypothetical was posed to the Blue Bombers star receiver on Thursday, asking what advice he would give to a fellow CFL player who was considering testing free agency. "Don't go to Edmonton," said Lawler. The 29-year-old American started his CFL career with Winnipeg in 2018, playing three seasons with the team. Lawler reportedly signed a $305,000 one-
The Gold Glove winner reportedly rejected a lucrative extension from the Blue Jays prior to becoming a free agent earlier this offseason.
The Blue Jays need to bolster the back-end of their pitching staff with at least one arm this winter. Here's who could fit the bill for Toronto.
Cary Kaplan knows Matt Petgrave — the person and the player. The defenceman's parents used to come to his games when he was still chasing a dream with the Brampton Beast in the third-tier ECHL for parts of four seasons. Kaplan had a front-row seat as the club's general manager. "Matt was a leader on the team, community ambassador, very positive influence," he said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press on Wednesday. "Just an overall good human being." Petgrave has also endured a nightmare
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Golden State's Draymond Green for five games for grabbing Minnesota's Rudy Gobert around the neck “in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner,” the league said Wednesday night. Also penalized by the league for their roles in the incident, which happened early in Tuesday's game between the Timberwolves and Warriors, were Gobert, his Minnesota teammate Jaden McDaniels and Golden State guard Klay Thompson — all fined $25,000 by the league. McDaniels and Thompso