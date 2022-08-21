New King of Zulu nation dismisses challengers
The new king of South Africa's ethnic Zulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini has dismissed those challenging his right to the throne during his coronation on Saturday.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run
TORONTO — It would appear to be a favourable matchup for McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Toronto Argonauts. Toronto (4-4) hosts Calgary (5-3) at BMO Field on Saturday night. The Argos come in with the CFL's second-ranked aerial attack (282 yards per game) and face a Stampeders' defence that's allowing a league-high 303.1 yards through the air this season. Calgary is also ranked eighth in both passing touchdowns allowed (13) and total net offence (366.3). But numbers, Bethel-Thompson says, are som
EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday
HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting
THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace
EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by
MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th
When parents first consider the dangers of their kids playing hockey they may envision flying pucks, elbows and sticks — not a toxic culture. But recent revelations about how sexual assault allegations were handled by Hockey Canada, the body that governs the sport in this country, have left some hockey families in turmoil over repeated black eyes to their beloved sport. Hockey Canada is under intense fire for how the organization handled allegations of sexual assault by former players and the fu
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f
Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p
CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t
REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt
CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are heading into Saturday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with some rare momentum. The Alouettes (3-6) handed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season last week and now have a four-game home stint ahead of them. The Alouettes will finish the season with six of their last nine games at Percival Molson Stadium. Danny Maciocia’s team hasn’t won back-to-back games this year. While a win against Hamilton (3-6) on Saturday would be a great kicks
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday. DeRosa's professional coaching debut puts him in charge of the defending world champions next spring. He is currently a co-host of MLB Network’s daily morning program, MLB Central. “Mark DeRosa brings a lifetime of baseball knowledge to the dugout for Team USA,” general manager Tony Reagins said. “(D
A majority of Canadians believe sexual harassment and sexual assault are a major problem in youth hockey, according to a new study. A poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute found that 58 per cent of Canadians believe incidences of sexual misconduct are a major issue, while another 17 per cent believe they are a minor problem. The study found that 56 per cent of respondents who had close ties with youth hockey felt sexual misconduct was a major problem. Angus Reid said women of all ages are m
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a
Trinity Shadd-Ceres is one of Canada's top young track and field athletes, and arguably one of Team Ontario's busiest at the Canada Summer Games. But track is only half of the 15-year-old's athletic repertoire. While one of her goals is to eventually own the Canadian long jump record, she's also an accomplished volleyball player who dreams of one day playing for Canada at the Olympics. "Right now my options are open," she said. "I'm leaning more towards volleyball and doing track as my off-seaso
When Abi Hanrahan-Miller of Happy Valley-Goose Bay started powerlifting, the 15-year-old had to bring her mom, Dana Hanrahan, to the gym to supervise. Two years later, the two are still heading to the gym together — but now her mom is pulling her own weight and winning gold. "I always joked that it would be a dance duo," said Hanrahan, now 17, in a recent interview. "But unfortunately it got replaced with powerlifting." Hanrahan-Miller started going to the gym because she had a strong upper body