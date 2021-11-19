'King Richard' stars talk about taking on the role of Venus and Serena Williams

'King Richard' tells the true story of the Williams family navigating the beginning of Venus and Serena’s tennis career, starting on abandoned tennis courts in Compton, California. Behind these great athletes, just young teens in the 1990s in the movie, is their father, Richard played by Will Smith, who had a 78-page plan for his daughters to make history.

Teenage actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton who took on the challenging role of portraying the Williams sisters talked to Yahoo Canada about the advice they got from Will Smith, meeting the tennis legends and learning to play tennis.

Video by Shibani Gokhale