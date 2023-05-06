King and Queen Consort arrive at Westminster Abbey for Coronation
Kate said she hopes Prince Louis will behave, but "you never quite know, do you?"
King Charles was also at the palace to welcome governors-general and prime ministers of the realm following a Westminster Abbey coronation rehearsal
The Duke of Sussex may not appear in the official Coronation portraits as he prioritises a swift return to his family in California, The Telegraph understands.
Royal chefs Darren McGrady and Carolyn Robb give the scoop on King Charles' eating habits
The POOSH founder has been open about her journey to have a baby with husband Travis Barker
Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead attended the Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday ahead of Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Lopez said on Live with Kelly and Mark that she and Affleck often hold hands because they're "very affectionate"
Charlene and other foreign royals attended a reception at the palace ahead of King Charles's coronation on Saturday.
Keeping cool (in more ways than one).
The Met Gala is made for outfit changes as camp as Janelle Monáe's
The model was reportedly on a life support machine before it was turned off on Thursday
Elizabeth Hurley flaunted her toned thighs in her latest Instagram post. The 'Austin Powers' actress incorporates exercise into her daily activities.
There are two Windsor males to celebrate this week – one will be on the receiving end of a tad more pomp and ceremony than the other, but both will be basking in the limelight of a meticulously planned party.
Pamela Anderson is dropping a new swimwear line, and she posed in a bikini and showed off how mega-toned she is in new IG photos. Pam loves dancing seshes.
The host shared photos from a 2023 "Power 60: Inspiring Asian-Canadians of Influence" issue shoot.
During their countless engagements, Kate Middleton, 41, and Prince William, 40, have been known to break royal protocol and take selfies with fans. However, we might have just witnessed a series of firsts when the Princess of Wales had a surprising encounter with a royal fan on the eve of the king’s coronation. Today, Princess Catherine, her husband and King Charles, 74, had a chance to meet and talk with royal admirers during a casual stroll on The Mall. In a snapped photo (see below), the prin
The OG Baywatch babe shares exclusive details with InStyle on her new line.
Jean Paul Gaultier just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection campaign, dubbed "Flowers" and...
In addition to monarchs, the Monegasque royal family tree consists of Hollywood stars, athletes, socialites and more
An Instagram video shows Apple Martin's mortified reaction to hearing Gwyneth Paltrow talk about sleeping with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.