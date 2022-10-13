King Charles mutters "dear oh dear" meeting Liz Truss

STORY: A clip from Buckingham Palace shows the prime minister bowing to the king, and saying "Your majesty, great to see you again."

King Charles mutters "Back again? Dear oh dear" as the pair shakes hands and Truss replies, "Well, it's a great pleasure."

The 47-year-old Truss was elected last month by members of her party, and not the broader electorate, on a promise to snap the economy out of years of stagnation by cutting taxes and reforming parts of the economy such as planning, migration and childcare.