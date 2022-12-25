King Charles and family attend Christmas service

STORY: King Charles arrived a the church accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla and his son Prince William, Catherine and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their first Christmas service without the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Also present at the occasion were Princess Beatrice of York and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

Charles’ first ever Christmas message as King will be broadcast to the British public later on Sunday, paying tribute to his mother.