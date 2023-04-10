King Charles' coronation rides unveiled

STORY: Location: London

This gold coach is Britain’s newest royal carriage

It's called the ‘Diamond Jubilee State Coach’

It will take King Charles and his wife to their coronation

Sally Goodsir/Curator/ Royal Collection

"It's the first time that this carriage has been used at a coronation. It was delivered to Queen Elizabeth II in 2014 and used for the state opening of parliament that year, and on a few occasions subsequently. But, of course, therefore it has never had the chance to be used in such a historic and important occasion."

"The interior is inlaid with specimen woods from places such as Balmoral Castle, from Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, but also from places and people associated with British and world history. There's a fragment of Florence Nightingale's dress, for example."

"And it has this huge gold crown on the top, amazingly carved with oak from HMS Victory, one of the Royal Navy's 18th Century flagships. And it's incredibly exciting this gold coach carrying the sovereign, beautifully lit inside so that they can be seen by the crowds on Coronation Day."

The king's return to Buckingham Palace afterward will be in a different coach

This 'Gold State Coach' has been used in every coronation since William IV

"It's the second oldest working coach in this country. It was built in 1762, which makes it an incredibly old working coach in the world. There are very few monarchies which have retained coaches working of this age, and therefore it's an incredibly special thing to see, really harking back to a couple of centuries earlier, a world we probably can't imagine today, of carriages and horses on the streets."

It weighs more than four tons and needs extra horses to pull it

Matthew Powers/ King’s head coachman

"We've got eight horses, which will be strapped to the gold coach, four postillions and walking greens all the way around, and we're all there to make sure that the King gets there safely and returns safely."