'King of Calypso' Harry Belafonte dead at 96
Actor, singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96.
The naked dress trend has proved super popular with celebs this season, and Paris Jackson is the latest to try it out in a super realistic graphic naked dress.
The Canadian prime minister took to Instagram with a set of "adorable" selfies starring him and his wife.
Salma Hayek, 56, shared a picturesque look at her swimwear style that garnered over 900,000 likes in four hours.
Are we the only ones who didn’t know Netflix still had their DVD delivery service? Apparently, Live morning show host Kelly Ripa didn’t know either and she had (by far) the best response to learning this piece of info. On a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 52, and her husband/hosting partner, Mark Consuelos, 52, talked about the media company’s rental service, which dates back as far as 1998. The DVD mailing service, which currently delivers movie and television show discs to cu
While royal watchers have wondered whether Kate Middleton and Prince Harry could eventually welcome a fourth royal baby, the Princess of Wales made a subtle comment about where she stands on it now.
Hailey Bieber leaned into a bridal aesthetic for a West Hollywood walk with her husband Justin Bieber yesterday.
Actor and musician developed an infection after receiving a jaw implant, report claims
In 11 days’ time, all eyes will be on the Duke of Sussex as he is reunited with the royals at the Coronation for the first time since his bombshell autobiography, Spare, hit bookshelves.
Prince William stood in silence this morning to honor soldiers who lost their lives in battle. Today, the Prince of Wales attended the Anzac Day ceremony held at Hyde Park in London. In case you are unfamiliar with the holiday, Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance for every Australian and New Zealand soldier who has died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. A stand-out in a series of photos shared on the royal couple’s Instagram page, the first haunting pic in the slideshow
What to know about the medical complication Jamie Foxx has experienced, from when the news was made public to who has spoken in support of the actor
The couple shared the exciting news of daughter Louetta's arrival on Instagram Tuesday, announcing that their baby girl was born on April 18
Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins opened CNN This Morning on Tuesday by addressing the exit of co-anchor Don Lemon. “As you may have heard, CNN parted ways with Don Lemon,” Harlow said, as she read CNN CEO Chris Licht’s official statement announcing his exit. Collins said, “Don was a big part of the show over […]
John Stamos said that the 11-month-old Olsen twins "wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been captured on "kiss cam" at an NBA basketball game.
And can we talk about these bangs?
Heidi Klum wears the exposed thong trend with a gold chainmail mini dress in her latest Instagram post.
The Duchess of Sussex has reemerged in a rare public appearance as she made a surprise introduction to a Ted talk by the photographer who captured her pregnancy pictures.
The billionaire and his partner were joined by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the music festival
A very stealth wealth take on the trend.
"Drag bans are bad karma," Kevin Bacon wrote on Instagram