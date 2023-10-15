King Abdullah II of Jordan meets PM at Downing Street
King Abdullah II of Jordan arrives at Downing Street ahead of talks with the prime minister Rishi Sunak on the situation in the Middle East.
King Abdullah II of Jordan arrives at Downing Street ahead of talks with the prime minister Rishi Sunak on the situation in the Middle East.
The moose was likely getting scared.
Grief-stricken Thomas Hand told CNN he was glad his daughter had been killed rather than taken as Hamas hostage to Gaza, a fate "worse than death."
Quinn Mitchell, 15, became known for his pointed questioning of Ron DeSantis in June, which provoked an uncomfortable response from the governor.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of Dorothy GroenertCarolyn Andriano, a victim of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose testimony was crucial to putting away his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has died.There was no obituary or funeral service after she died earlier this year, and police in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened an investigation into her death. After The Daily Beast reached out for comment, police spokesman Mike Jachles told us that the investigation wa
Julia Fox wears nothing but beads on the cover of Rollacoaster's Winter 2023 Issue, and debuts a new hair colour.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter Lady Louise Windsor looks exactly like one of her royal ancestors from the past - take a look
"He flipped out."
A Stanford University lecturer ordered his Jewish students to stand in a corner and told them “this is what Israel does to Palestine”, according to reports.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesOver the last few days, many videos have become symbolic of the disaster that has befallen Israel. Two of them draw special attention. In the first, the viewer is blinded by a striking orange: Shiri Bibas and her two ginger sons, wrapped in a blanket, are videoed while being kidnapped into Gaza. The second shows an elderly woman, also wrapped in a blanket, wary, surrounded by a group of euphoric young Palestinians driving a golf ca
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to introduce her friend Ice Spice, who was the musical guest. Swift followed Travis Kelce’s cameo earlier in the show in a parody of the excessive NFL coverage the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs have been getting. The Wildest Dreams singer has been having …
The creature was once found all over Britain, but it was hunted mercilessly until it was given legal protection in 1988.
Amid their budding romance, the pop superstar and Chiefs tight end were photographed in New York City on Saturday night
The musician opened up about his feelings toward John Lennon's wife in the studio, for a new episode of his 'McCartney: A Life in Lyrics' podcast
Traffic deaths and air pollution levels dropped at a startling rate.
Danielle Belardo has dedicated her career to studying heart health. Here are the three supplements she takes every day.
I failed to buy my 13-year-old daughter Constance tickets for any of Taylor Swift’s run of UK concerts next year despite the fact that she and her friends seem to listen to no other music. The awful truth is that, faced with weeks of my life sat in virtual queues, I didn’t even try. It was only at the third time of Constance’s enquiring on the matter that I realised with horror this was a parenting error of such magnitude it was likely to entail years of therapy. For me if not for her.
A CNN spokesperson said the audio was "inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment."
The actor split from Tori Spelling in June, after more than a decade of marriage
The Princess of Wales, 42, stunned in a white bouclé jacket and flared trousers to support England against France in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday
Sitting in 98 acres of parkland and with 30 generously sized rooms, Royal Lodge was once known as the cherished home of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.