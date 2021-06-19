Kiner-Falefa's two-run homer

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doc Rivers met Joel Embiid on the court, slapped the big man’s hand and gave him a big I-told-you-so in the waning moments of a Game 6 victory. Rivers believed in his 76ers. Embiid, Seth Curry and even Tobias Harris came through down the stretch to reward Rivers’ faith in them and win in Atlanta. “These guys are young, man,” Rivers said. “They need to believe that. I didn’t know if they did or didn’t. I thought they did. You can tell in the way we played. But he have another