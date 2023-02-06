Kindergarten, Apartment Building Hit in Russian Strike on Druzhkivka

At least five people were injured in a strike that hit an apartment building and a kindergarten in Druzhkivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Nine people were rescued from the five-storey apartment building, the State Emergency Service (SES) said. The strike caused the stairwells on the first and second floors of the building to collapse, the SES said.

Footage from the Donetsk Regional State Administration shows residents cleaning up after the strikes.

Druzhkivka lies approximately 20 miles (32 km) from Bakhmut, a city seeing intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Credit: Donetsk Regional State Administration via Storyful